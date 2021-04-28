Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,810 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

