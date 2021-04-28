Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,067 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac worth $23,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

AFL stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.