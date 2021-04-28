Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,548 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $26,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

