Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,601 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Synopsys worth $25,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synopsys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $251.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.98 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

