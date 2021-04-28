Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,191 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $36,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

HUM stock opened at $448.80 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.46 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

