Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Centene worth $24,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

