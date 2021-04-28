Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $421.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

