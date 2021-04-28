Chi Gastoken (CHI) Price Hits $3.15 on Top Exchanges

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $488,141.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00005776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.