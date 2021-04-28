Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report $1.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHMA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chiasma by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49,605 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

