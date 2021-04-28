Chiliz Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $1.00 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.38 or 0.00847097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.55 or 0.08170054 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

