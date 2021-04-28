Chimera Investment (CIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

