Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $4.16 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $131.89 million and approximately $641,698.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00007569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.54 or 0.00829446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.33 or 0.07828268 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.