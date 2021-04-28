China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.12 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAAS. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,845. The company has a market cap of $141.61 million, a P/E ratio of 465.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

