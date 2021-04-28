China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CEA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

