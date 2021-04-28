Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 167,617 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $657.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.