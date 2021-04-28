Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,850.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,469.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,398.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 10,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 219.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.