Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,600.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,459.95 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,469.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

