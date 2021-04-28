Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,725.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,459.95 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,469.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,398.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

