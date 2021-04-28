Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,875.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $856.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,469.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,398.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

