Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,875.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,469.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

