Christopher Cade Sells 9,864 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AN stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 626,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.