Christopher Cade Sells 9,864 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AN stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 626,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.