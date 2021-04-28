Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Chromia has a total market cap of $128.43 million and approximately $73.56 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00864780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.72 or 0.08219325 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.