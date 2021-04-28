Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. 21,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,280. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

