CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIXX stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

