CIBC Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$4.80

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC to C$4.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.78.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.44. 2,910,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 143.95.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. Insiders sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 over the last ninety days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

