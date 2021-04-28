CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.53.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.43. The company had a trading volume of 774,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$31.57. The stock has a market cap of C$20.94 billion and a PE ratio of -93.37.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.