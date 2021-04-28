CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$105.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.39.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$105.45. 129,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The company has a market cap of C$26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.66. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$109.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

