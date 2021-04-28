Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $247.14. 1,213,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,146. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $256.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

