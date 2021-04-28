Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

