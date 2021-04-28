Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at MKM Partners

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $324,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

