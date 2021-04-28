Cimarex Energy (XEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cimarex Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XEC opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

