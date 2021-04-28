Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $579 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.92 million.
NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.69. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
