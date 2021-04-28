Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $579 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.92 million.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.69. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

