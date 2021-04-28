Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 703,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,737. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

