Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Cintas worth $54,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $350.15 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

