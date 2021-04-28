Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cintas worth $37,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $350.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

