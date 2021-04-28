Cipher 24 Hour Volume Hits $98,997.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $98,223.95 and $98,997.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075992 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002854 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

