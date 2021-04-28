Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. 321,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,280,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

