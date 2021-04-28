Citadel (CTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $283,684.36

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Citadel has traded 148.6% higher against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $283,684.36 and $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

