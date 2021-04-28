Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Tops $267,677.77

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $267,677.77 and $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Citadel has traded up 106.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

