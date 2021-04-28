Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $101.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in YETI by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after buying an additional 306,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

