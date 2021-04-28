Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $101.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,621,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in YETI by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.