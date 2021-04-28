Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,391 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 132,966 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.49% of Citrix Systems worth $85,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,031 shares of company stock worth $10,320,702. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

