Civitas (CIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $272.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $206,683.23 and approximately $272.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 80.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004879 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,051,694 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.