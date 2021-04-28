Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading Up 25.4%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) shot up 25.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.07. 1,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00.

