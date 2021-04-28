ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 95.1% in April

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,965,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period.

Shares of EMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,193. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

