Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.80 million.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $513.41 million, a PE ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,248,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.