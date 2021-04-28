Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,197.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

