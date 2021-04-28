Clearwater Paper (CLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

