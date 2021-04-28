Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Tops $12.09 on Top Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $282,980.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $12.09 or 0.00021970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00275804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.42 or 0.01031057 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.42 or 0.00711247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.54 or 1.00173734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

