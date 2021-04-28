Clever DeFi Trading Up 36.6% Over Last Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $73,325.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $11.48 or 0.00021148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00275257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01051553 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00706486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,343.57 or 1.00105692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.